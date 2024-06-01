Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $922,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in ONEOK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 21,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

NYSE:OKE opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

