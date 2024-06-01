Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $935,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

