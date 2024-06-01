Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $968,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,699,000 after buying an additional 423,267 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,035,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $102.43.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

