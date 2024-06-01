Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $706,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

NYSE:MKC opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

