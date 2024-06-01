Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $786,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $88.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.