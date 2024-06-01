Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $994,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
NOBL stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
