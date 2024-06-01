Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after buying an additional 251,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $378,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $224.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.25. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.