Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sunoco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sunoco by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570 over the last quarter.

Shares of SUN opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

