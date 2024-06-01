Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $55.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.