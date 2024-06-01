Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after acquiring an additional 112,261 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,132,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.25 and a 200 day moving average of $244.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.