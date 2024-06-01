Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $663,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $516,530,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,260,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DHI opened at $147.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $146.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.