Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $963,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

