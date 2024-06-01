Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 22,666 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.