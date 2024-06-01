Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Foot Locker Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,238,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,717,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

