Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $25.70. Foot Locker shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 4,063,832 shares changing hands.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,452 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 154,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.