Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

