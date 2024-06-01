Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Update

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FORL stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Four Leaf Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

