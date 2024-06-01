Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC) Shares Down 1.7%

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.63 and last traded at $39.17. 143,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 298,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

