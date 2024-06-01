Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 528,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,906,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,118,000 after buying an additional 489,105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 46,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $86,792.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,471,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,219,136.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at $90,424,332.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,501 over the last three months. 6.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HLX opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 2.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

