Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $546.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

