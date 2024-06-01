Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stake Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,847 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Freshpet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,689,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,864 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $131.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.76 and a beta of 1.24. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $132.29.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,692 shares of company stock worth $1,587,861. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

