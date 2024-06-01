FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. Increased by Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:SONN)

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.34). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

SONN opened at $1.57 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

