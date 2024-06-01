FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TNYA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.61. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 403,472 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 2,635.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,436 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 240,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,015,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

