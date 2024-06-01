FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $8.13 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Kinross Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.
