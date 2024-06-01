GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities upped their target price on shares of GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.51.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in GAP by 37.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in GAP by 14.4% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in GAP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

