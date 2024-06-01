Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Gartner stock opened at $419.67 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.14.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $8,429,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

