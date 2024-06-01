GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $229,052,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after buying an additional 1,221,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after buying an additional 952,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after acquiring an additional 889,297 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

