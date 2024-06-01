GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $174.83 and last traded at $176.10. Approximately 596,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,934,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $10,256,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $8,615,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

