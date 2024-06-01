Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5133 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Geely Automobile’s previous dividend of $0.49.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
Shares of GELYY opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $29.86.
