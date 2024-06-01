Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5133 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Geely Automobile’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

Shares of GELYY opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.