Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Shares of GPC opened at $144.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.66 and its 200-day moving average is $145.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

