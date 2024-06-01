Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $41.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.95.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GIL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.