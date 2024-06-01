Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Globe Life worth $28,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 174,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,443 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.91. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

