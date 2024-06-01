Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Report on GMED

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

GMED stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $600,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $161,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 252,510 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 25.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,335,000 after purchasing an additional 503,745 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 46.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,018,000 after purchasing an additional 782,285 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.