God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Trading 1% Higher

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45. 10,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 6,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

God Bless America ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74.

Institutional Trading of God Bless America ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,403,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in God Bless America ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in God Bless America ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

About God Bless America ETF

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

