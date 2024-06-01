Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO opened at $0.47 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $42.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Articles

