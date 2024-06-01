Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GHIX stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Gores Holdings IX has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $11.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 622,900 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

