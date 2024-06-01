Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

CVE GPH opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$114.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graphite One has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.87.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

