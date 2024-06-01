Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Graphite One Trading Down 1.2 %
CVE GPH opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$114.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graphite One has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.87.
Graphite One Company Profile
