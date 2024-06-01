Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 32,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 39,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.