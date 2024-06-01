Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,167,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 1,544,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 323.4 days.

Shares of Grupo Traxión stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Grupo Traxión has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Featured Stories

Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.

