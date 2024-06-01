Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,167,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 1,544,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 323.4 days.
Grupo Traxión Price Performance
Shares of Grupo Traxión stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Grupo Traxión has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.
Grupo Traxión Company Profile
