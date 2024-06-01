Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Trading Down 33.3%

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Heyu Biological Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

