Highest Performances (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 12,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
Highest Performances Stock Down 6.9 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.
Highest Performances Company Profile
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
