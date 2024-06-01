Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after buying an additional 1,364,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,328,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

