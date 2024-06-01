Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Sells $19,428.75 in Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $19,428.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL opened at $11.60 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

