Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $30.98 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,949 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $10,140,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.