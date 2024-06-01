Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 734,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,861,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

