HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 204.74% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

