HP (NYSE:HPQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

