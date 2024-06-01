Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 248,862 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 187.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,862 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $128,347,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

