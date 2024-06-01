Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $20,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $305,543,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after acquiring an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.52.

Shares of VEEV opened at $174.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.36 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

