Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $21.92 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 97,534 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Health Services worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $189.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $189.95.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

